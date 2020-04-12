|
Vincent C. Llamas Vincent C. Llamas, age 49, of Topeka, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020. Vincent will lie in state on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home from 4-6:00 P.M. for a public viewing not exceeding 10 people at a time per state restrictions. The family will not be present.
Cremation will follow the visitation and a memorial graveside inurnment will take place at a later date at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Those details will be announced once available. Memorial contributions can be made to Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home. For an extended obituary, please visit www.brennanmathenafh.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020