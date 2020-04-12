Topeka Capital-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
800 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
(785) 354-7706
For more information about
Vincent Llamas
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Vincent Llamas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vincent C. Llamas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vincent C. Llamas Obituary
Vincent C. Llamas Vincent C. Llamas, age 49, of Topeka, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020. Vincent will lie in state on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home from 4-6:00 P.M. for a public viewing not exceeding 10 people at a time per state restrictions. The family will not be present.

Cremation will follow the visitation and a memorial graveside inurnment will take place at a later date at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Those details will be announced once available. Memorial contributions can be made to Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home. For an extended obituary, please visit www.brennanmathenafh.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vincent's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
Download Now