|
|
Vincent James "Jim" Scalia, 94, passed from this life to the next on Tuesday, August 13, 2019.
Jim was born March 2, 1925, in Brooklyn, New York, the youngest of four children born to Anthony and Antoinette Manzo Scalia. He is survived by the love of his life, wife Dorothy Cummings Scalia; daughter, Patricia; granddaughter, Katherine Jones; sister, Joan Murphy; sister-in-law, Mae Scalia; many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews as well as God children. Jim was preceded in death by his brothers, Frank and Tom Scalia.
After graduating high school, Jim joined his brothers in the U.S. Navy. He served on L.S.T. 372 as a gunner's mate during World War II, "D Day" at Omaha Beach on June 6, 1944. Jim said very little of that experience. He was 19 years old.
Jim married Dorothy Ann Cummings on November 1, 1947, celebrating almost 72 years of marriage.
Jim was a New York City Fire lieutenant and had many life-long friends from Engine Company 219. He retired after twenty years and began work as a national sales manager with the Masonite Corporation.
After retirement, Jim and Dorothy moved from their home in East Williston, New York, to a beach house in Breezy Point, New York, where Jim enjoyed deep sea fishing. Many days, Jim would fire up the grill, cook a package of hot dogs and pass them out to the kids running down the beach.
When age began to take its toll, Jim and Dorothy moved to a condominium in Mineola, New York, then to Topeka, Kansas, to be close to their daughter and granddaughter.
Jim was a devote Catholic who prayed the Rosary daily, was a member of the Knights of Columbus for 47 years, post commander of the Catholic War Veterans, and the VFW.
His Topeka front yard has a bird and squirrel feeder in the image of St. Francis with whom he shared a love for animals. He loved his family and friends. His love was boundless.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Christ the King Catholic Church, 5973 SW 25th Street, Topeka KS 66614.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019, at the Kansas Veterans' Cemetery at Fort Riley, 5181 Wildcat Creek Road, Manhattan KS 66503.
Condolences may be sent online to
www.kevinbrennanfamily.com. Vincent Vincent James James Scalia Scalia
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019