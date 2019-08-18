|
Vincent P. Melvin Jr., 82, of Topeka, KS died Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Midland Care.
He was born October 6, 1936 in Scranton, Pennsylvania the son of Vincent and Ida (Andres) Melvin Sr.
Vincent was retired from the U.S. Postal Service, where he worked as the Quality Assurance Manager for 32 years. He was also President of M & M Auto Parts Inc. As a retired government employee and business owner, he valued the importance of our work force and worked to save jobs and to create new opportunities for local agencies.
Vincent was a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus Council #13012 and served as past Grand Knight of Knights of Columbus Topeka Council #534 and was a member of the James W. Gibbons Assembly of the Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus.
Vincent married Jane Best on June 30, 1962 at St. Marys Catholic Church in Avoca, Pennsylvania. She survives. He is also survived by his children, Vincent (Barbara) Melvin III, Patti (Matt) Boatwright, and Kathleen Finck (Scott Kaberline) all of Topeka, his brother, Tom (Eleanor) Melvin of Scranton, PA, and his grandchildren, Christopher and Malerie Melvin, Brianna and Alexa Melvin, Miranda and Joe Crane, Austin Boatwright, Abby, Brett and Chloe Finck, Alex Kaberline and Kennedy Kaberline. He was preceded in death by his parents and a grandson, Adam Melvin.
His family will receive friends after 9:00 a.m. Friday at St. Matthew Catholic Church where a Rosary and Chalice Ceremony by the Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus will begin at 10:00 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Entombment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery Holy Trinity Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to St. Matthew Catholic Church sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Avenue, Topeka, KS 66603.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019