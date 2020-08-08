1/1
Vincente Gonzalez
Vincente "Vince" Gonzalez, 95, Topeka, Kansas, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020.

Visitation will be Monday from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614, where the Knights of Columbus will lead a rosary at 6:30 followed by the Fourth Degree Chalice Ceremony.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Mater Dei Holy Name Church.

Masks and social distancing are absolutely required at both services.

Cremation follows with inurnment at a later date in Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Please visit www.kevinbrennanfamily.com for Vince's full obituary and to leave condolences.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
05:00 - 06:30 PM
Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
AUG
10
Rosary
06:30 PM
Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
AUG
11
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Mater Dei Holy Name Church
