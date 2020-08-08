Vincente Gonzalez

Vincente "Vince" Gonzalez, 95, Topeka, Kansas, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020.
Visitation will be Monday from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614, where the Knights of Columbus will lead a rosary at 6:30 followed by the Fourth Degree Chalice Ceremony.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Mater Dei Holy Name Church.
Masks and social distancing are absolutely required at both services.
Cremation follows with inurnment at a later date in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Please visit www.kevinbrennanfamily.com
for Vince's full obituary and to leave condolences.