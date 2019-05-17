|
Viola Pauline Davis Viola Pauline Davis (Paula), age 77, passed away on April 26, 2019 at her home in Los Lunas, NM. She was married to Scott Davis and together they shared 31 years of marriage. Paula was born in Winfield, Kansas on December 19, 1941 to Paul D, Myers and Viola Hutchins Myers. She lived in many places throughout the country she settled in Alaska in 1978. Paula loved everything about Alaska; and although she resided in New Mexico from 2011, her heart truly never left her favorite place to live; Alaska,
She enjoyed the outdoors and everything it entailed. Paula was a master gardener and enjoyed her flowers, gardens and watching the birds she fed in her beautiful yard. Her passion was evident the moment you stepped in her home. Most of her working career was in sales and marketing of which she was also a master.
Viola is preceded in death by her parents; Paul D, Myers and Viola Hutchins; sisters, Virginia Martin, Clorine Stone and Velma Underwood and her beloved son,Brent Stewart.
She is survived by her loving husband, Scott Davis; sons, Breck Stewart and wife, Cyndi of Belen, NM, Blake Stewart and wife, Kathy of Anchorage, Alaska, Cliff Davis and wife, Kathi of Topeka, Kansas; daughter, Mimi Skinner and husband, Cory of Overland Park, Kansas; daughter-in-law, Amalia Priscilla Stewart of Jacksonville, Arkansas; brother, Paul E. Myers; brother-in-laws, Wayne Stone, and Pat Underwood; 9 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and many wonderful nieces and nephews;
A Graveside service will be held in Tribune, Kansas at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Los Lunas Chapel, 2211-D Main St., (505) 866-9992.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 17 to May 18, 2019