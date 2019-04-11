|
|
Viola Stolte Viola Berniece Stolte, 78, Topeka, Kansas, died Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at the House at Midland Care.
Vi was born November 17, 1940, in Eskridge, Kansas to Hjalmar and Blossom Davidson Johnson. She grew up in rural Eskridge and graduated from Eskridge Rural High School. She moved to Topeka and worked for the State of Kansas, the law offices of Ken Wilke and Fred Jackson and was administrative assistant to Judge Fred Jackson and Judge Richard Anderson, retiring in 2003.
Vi and William Stolte were united in marriage on May 26, 1967. He survives with their son, Bill Stolte; her siblings, Bonita Thomas (Dick), Arlene Penrice (Millard), Arvid "Pete" Johnson, and Peggy Parsons. She was preceded in death by her infant son, Matthew who died October 21, 1969, and her brother-in-law, Dean Parsons.
Vi was a member of Most Pure Heart of Mary Church and a member of Most Pure Heart of Mary Women's Fellowship. She enjoyed summers spent with her family at the cabin at Eskridge for many years, gardening, feeding the birds and volunteering.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Most Pure Heart of Mary Church. The rosary will be prayed at 9 a.m. at the church and visitation will follow until Mass time. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Most Pure Heart of Mary Church, the Marian Dental Clinic or Helping Hands Humane Shelter, sent in care of the funeral home.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019