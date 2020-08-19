1/
Violet Marie Martin
1928 - 2020
HOLTON - Violet Marie (Blackburn) Martin, 91, of Holton, KS passed away Friday, August 14, 2020 at Vintage Park in Holton, KS. She was born September 15, 1928 in Sabetha, KS the daughter of Ben and Irene (Bowron) Fletchell. Graveside services will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the Holton Cemetery. Violet will lie in state at the funeral home beginning Wednesday, August 19th. Memorial contributions may be made to the Holton Community Hospital Hospice c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. www.mercerfuneralhomes.com

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Lying in State
Mercer Funeral Home - Holton
AUG
22
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Holton Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Mercer Funeral Home - Holton
1101 W. 4th
Holton, KS 66436
(785) 364-2626
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
