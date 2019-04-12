Home

Virgil C. Wenger Virgil C. Wenger, 93, of Hiawatha formerly of Powhattan, KS died Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at the Hiawatha Community Hospital.

Family Visitation is planned for 6p.m.- 8p.m., Monday at the Bethany United Church of Christ in Hiawatha.

Memorial services are planned for 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at the Powhattan United Methodist Church in Powhattan, KS.

Memorials are suggested to the Powhattan United Methodist Church or the Bethany United Church of Christ and sent in care of the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, 124 S. 7th Hiawatha, KS 66434.

Online condolences may be made to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019
