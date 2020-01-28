|
|
Virgil L. "Buddy" Nichelson Virgil Lawrence "Buddy" Nichelson, 85, of Topeka, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020.
He was born December 21, 1934, in Elmo, Missouri, the son of Eli and Dolly (Stilley) Nichelson. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War until being honorably discharged October 3, 1960.
Survivors include his wife, Dorthey (Rose) Nichelson; three daughters, Connie (Daniel) Cook, Bedford, TX, Cindy (Kevin) Markley, Wakarusa, KS and Karen (Ron) Gilbreath, Crowley, TX; six grandchildren, Leah (David) Obenour, Jared Cook, Brent (Kelly) Markley, Corey (Ashley) Markley, Rachel (Luke) Dieringer and Justin Gilbreath.
A funeral service and celebration of his life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 31, 2020 the Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave, Topeka. Cremation will follow the service. The family will receive friends from 6:30 - 8:00 p.m., Thursday at the funeral home. To view a full obituary and leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020