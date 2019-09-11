|
Virgil LeRoy Toburen Virgil LeRoy Toburen, age 84, passed away September 9, 2019, at Midland Care in Topeka, Kansas. Virgil was born at home on March 12, 1935, to Paul and Hazel Toburen in Randolph, Kansas.
Virgil was preceded in death by both of his parents, Paul and Hazel, five siblings; Junior Toburen, Leona Toburen, Dwaine Toburen, Leota Watkins, and Donald Toburen, his infant daughter and his step-son Kenny Chapman.
Virgil was raised on the farm near Olsburg, Kansas and graduated from Randolph High School in 1954 in Randolph, Kansas.
He married Carolyn Peterson July 11, 1954 and they later divorced in November of 1978. He later married Mildred Chapman on March 28, 1983.
Virgil was a Laydown Operator for several asphalt companies in Topeka most of his entire adult life. He retired from A & W Construction.
Virgil enjoyed spending time with family, going camping, boating, waterskiing, and jumping on the trampoline, riding motorcycles and other motorized toys. He was one of the kids. He also enjoyed bowling and going to the casinos. But, his favorite past time of all was playing Pitch. He could play that card game for hours anywhere, anytime and with anyone.
Most of all, he loved the children, his kids, step kids, grand kids, great grandkids and all his nieces and nephews.
Survivors include his wife, Mildred Toburen, his siblings, Gerald Toburen, Bonnie Albright, and Joyce Bitler (Neil), four kids; Sharolyn Niebaum, Douglas Toburen (Fran), Rhonda Braun, and Jeffrey Toburen (Joy), four step kids; Brenda Carey (Dale), Julie Turner (Jerry), Diana Ganger (Tim), Marc Chapman (Jean) and step daughter-in-law, Connie Chapman, 20 grandkids and 38 great-grandkids.
Virgil will Lie In State after 3:00 pm Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town Chapel, 1321 SW 10th Ave., Topeka, where the family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m.
A Funeral Ceremony will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 13, 2019 at the Penwell-Gabel - Mid-Town Chapel, 1321 SW 10th Avenue, Topeka. Interment will follow at Carbondale Cemetery, in Carbondale. Memorial contributions may be made to Midland Care 200 SW Frazier Circle Topeka, KS 66606.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019