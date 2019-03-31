|
|
Virgil M. Sewell Virgil M. Sewell, 98, Topeka, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019. Visitation will begin at 10am Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Wanamaker Woods Church of the Nazarene. Funeral services will follow at 11am. Interment will be at Mount Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Midland Care or Papan's Landing Senior Center. To read the full obituary or leave a message for Virgil's family, visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019