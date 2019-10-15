Home

Feltner Funeral Home - Lyndon
818 Topeka Ave
Lyndon, KS 66451
(785) 828-4433
Virgil Scheid


1931 - 2019
Virgil Scheid Obituary
Virgil Scheid Vassar--Virgil Scheid, 87, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Osage Nursing Center in Osage City, Kansas. He was born on December 27, 1931, near Vassar, Kansas, the youngest child of Henry and Edna Kraft Scheid.

Virgil had lived most all of his life around the Vassar community.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was discharged at the rank of Staff Sergeant. He worked at Goodyear Tire in Topeka for almost 40 years, he was also a farmer and stockman for most of his life. Virgil had served as an EMT and First Responder, was a member of the Vassar Cemetery Board and the Rails to Trails organization.

On December 2, 1955, Virgil was married to Delores Ross in Netawaka, Kansas. To this union, two daughters were born.

Virgil is survived by his wife, Delores of almost 64 years; his two daughters, Lynette Scheid of Wichita and Deanna (Jim) Jackson of Osage City; two sisters; five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Cremation is planned and private family services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Virgil Scheid Memorial Fund, sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Avenue, Lyndon, KS. 66451. Online condolences may be left at feltnerfuneralhome.com

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
