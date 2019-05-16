|
Virginia A. (Schmidt) Limke Virginia A. Limke, age 90, of Topeka, passed away on May 15, 2019 at Oak Creek Senior Living in Topeka. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, May 17 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. A Memorial Visitation will be held one-hour prior from 10-11:00 A.M., with the Parish Rosary at 10:30 A.M., all at the church. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions to Interim Healthcare & Hospice and/or American Breast Cancer Foundation. For an extended obituary, please visit www.brennanmathenafh.com. Arrangements entrusted with Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave, Topeka, KS 66603.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 16 to May 17, 2019