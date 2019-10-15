|
Virginia A. Martinson Virginia Aileen (Woodbury) Martinson, 92, Topeka, passed away October 14, 2019.
Virginia was born July 10, 1927 in Sabetha, Kansas, the daughter of Hilton S. and Violette (Ayers) Woodbury. She graduated from Seaman High School in 1945 and received an AB Degree from Washburn University in 1949 in Commerce.
She retired as secretary for Shawnee Heights USD #450.
Virginia was an active member of Tecumseh United Methodist Church (since 1964), where she participated with Choir, church committees, taught Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, and was the Sunday School Superintendent. She was the past President of the United Methodist Women, past Topeka District Officer, and worked with the Discovery Club for children. She and her husband sponsored the Tecumseh United Methodist Youth for several years.
She was Past Matron of Helena Chapter No. 210, Order of the Eastern Star and past Grand Warden of the Grand Chapter of Kansas. She was an avid gardener and held memberships with Tecumseh Garden Club and Capital City Garden Club. She was a past member of Rolling Sams and Chippewa Good Sam Camping Clubs, and a Bunko Group.
She worked with Brownie Girl Scouts as a leader and District Leader, and worked on the Election Board as Supervising Judge for over 30 years.
Virginia married David D. Martinson on June 4, 1950; they celebrated their 69th Anniversary this past June. He preceded her in death on June 16, 2019.
Survivors include her children, Vicki Martinson, Don (Sherrylyne) Martinson, and DeAun (Calvin) Miller - all of Topeka; grandchildren, Cammie (Nathanael) Upchurch, Rachel Wooten, Jasen Miller, Cassy Miller, Shaun (Emily) Martinson, and Nathan Miller; great-grandchildren, Kaylyn Jordan and Haddie Upchurch; sister-in-law, Genevieve Woodbury and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brother, H.A. (Bus) Woodbury and infant sister, Jean Adelle Woodbury; brother-in-law, Charles Martinson and wife, Doris; sisters-in-law, Barbara Edds and husband, Clyde, Madeleine Martinson, Margaret Martinson and Lorraine Cobb; and a grandson-in-law, Sean Wooten.
Funeral services will be 11am Friday, October 18, 2019 at Tecumseh United Methodist Church. Burial will be at Mount Hope Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00-7:30pm Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the church, 334 SE Tecumseh Rd, Tecumseh, KS 66542. To read the full obituary or share a message with Virginia's family, visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019