Virginia "Ginny" Ann Kennedy, age 89, of Topeka, passed away Sunday morning, September 13, 2020 at Aldersgate Village in Topeka.Mass of Christian Burial will be privately held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Private family interment will be at the Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Topeka. Memorial services for Ginny will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Topeka Rescue Mission or the Salvation Army and left in care of the Davidson Funeral Home. davidsonfuneral.com