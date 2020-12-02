1/1
Virginia C. Tevis
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia Carmon (Hoss) Tevis, 96, of Topeka, passed away on November 29th, 2020.

She was born on November 26th, 1924 in Topeka, KS to Arthur and Cora Hoss. She graduated from Topeka High School in 1943. She received her nursing degree from the Jane C. Stormont School of Nursing in 1946; she also attended the Menninger Foundation Psychiatric post-graduate program through Washburn University.

Virginia worked as a nurse supervisor at the Menninger Foundation early in her nursing career, and was later the first Director of Nursing at Brewster Place for 28 years. She retired from Brewster Place in 1990.

Virginia enjoyed gardening and volunteering for the community. She devoted much of her time to a number of agencies in Topeka, including the Red Cross, Old Prairie Town, Let's Help, and Brewster Place. She received the Jefferson Volunteer Award in 2002; and was awarded an inaugural Virginia Tevis Volunteer Service Award from Brewster Place in 2017 for her dedication and commitment to others. She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church for over 70 years.

Virginia married W. Ralph Tevis on September 2nd, 1947 in Topeka, KS. He preceded her on January 3rd, 1997. She is survived by two sons, Larry Tevis and Richard Tevis both of Topeka; two grandchildren, Ashley (Tevis) Moore and Andrew Tevis; and three great grandchildren, Odin, Satchel, and Whitley; step-granddaughter, Kari Bachmann and great-granddaughter, Coraline Freel. Those that knew Virginia knew her for her infectious smile, her kind heart and compassionate spirit. She will be truly missed by many.

Virginia will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Gardens next to her husband.

Memorial contributions may be given in her honor to Let's Help, 200 S. Kansas Ave, Topeka, KS, 66603.

To leave a message for her family online please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved