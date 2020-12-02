Virginia Carmon (Hoss) Tevis, 96, of Topeka, passed away on November 29th, 2020.
She was born on November 26th, 1924 in Topeka, KS to Arthur and Cora Hoss. She graduated from Topeka High School in 1943. She received her nursing degree from the Jane C. Stormont School of Nursing in 1946; she also attended the Menninger Foundation Psychiatric post-graduate program through Washburn University.
Virginia worked as a nurse supervisor at the Menninger Foundation early in her nursing career, and was later the first Director of Nursing at Brewster Place for 28 years. She retired from Brewster Place in 1990.
Virginia enjoyed gardening and volunteering for the community. She devoted much of her time to a number of agencies in Topeka, including the Red Cross, Old Prairie Town, Let's Help, and Brewster Place. She received the Jefferson Volunteer Award in 2002; and was awarded an inaugural Virginia Tevis Volunteer Service Award from Brewster Place in 2017 for her dedication and commitment to others. She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church for over 70 years.
Virginia married W. Ralph Tevis on September 2nd, 1947 in Topeka, KS. He preceded her on January 3rd, 1997. She is survived by two sons, Larry Tevis and Richard Tevis both of Topeka; two grandchildren, Ashley (Tevis) Moore and Andrew Tevis; and three great grandchildren, Odin, Satchel, and Whitley; step-granddaughter, Kari Bachmann and great-granddaughter, Coraline Freel. Those that knew Virginia knew her for her infectious smile, her kind heart and compassionate spirit. She will be truly missed by many.
Virginia will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Gardens next to her husband.
Memorial contributions may be given in her honor to Let's Help, 200 S. Kansas Ave, Topeka, KS, 66603.
.