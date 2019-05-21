|
|
Virginia Dunn Koons Virginia Dunn Koons, 91, Valley Falls, died Sunday, May 19, 2019, at FW Huston Senior Living Center at Winchester.
She married William A. "Bill" Dunn, May 7, 1947, at Nortonville. He died July 17, 1976. She married Edward T. Koons, Sept. 2, 1977. He died Dec. 21, 2009.
Survivors include her son, Phil (Donna) Dunn, Valley Falls, her daughter, Gail (Dale) Jepson, Meriden, four grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at the Valley Falls United Methodist Church. Grahem-Herbers Post 3084 VFW Auxiliary will also conduct a Memorial Service at the church. Burial will follow at the Valley Falls Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until service time.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Valley Falls United Methodist Church or to the Winchester United Methodist Church, and sent c/o Mercer Funeral Home, PO Box 6, Valley Falls, KS 66088. Online condolences are welcome at www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 21 to May 22, 2019