Virginia Ferrero, 66, of Topeka, passed away on June 27, 2019 at KU, St. Francis Campus surrounded by her family.



She was born in Topeka, Kansas on October 22, 1952 the daughter of Henry and Augustina (Martinez) Hernandez.



Virginia was retired from the First Baptist Day Care where she served as the assistant director until her retirement in 2014.



She grew up in Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish. Virginia enjoyed bowling, BINGO, watching TV, going to the Casino and playing lotto tickets. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren.



She married Manuel Ferrero in Junction City, Kansas on January 9, 1972. He survives of the home. She is also survived by their three daughters, Lisa "Piti" Gonzales (Josh) of Arvada, CO, Leanna Ferrero (Chris Welch) of Tecumseh, Pamela Ennis (David)of Topeka, seven grandchildren, Kristopher Gonzales, Chelsey Ferrero, Isabella Welch, Christopher Welch, June Ennis, Tucker Ennis and Lucy Ennis, her mother, Augustina Hernandez, a sister, Delores Arredondo and a brother, Aleck Hernandez. She was predeceased by her father, Henry Hernandez, a brother, David Hernandez and a granddaughter, Cora Ennis.



Virginia was cremated. Her family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. on Monday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Private inurnment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Midland Hospice Care and sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66603.



Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 30 to July 1, 2019