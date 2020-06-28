In Memory Of Virginia (Hernandez) Ferrero
10/22/52 - 6/27/19
Virg,
Can't believe it's been a year that you have left us. I guess God needed another angel.
How I miss our talks about everything. You were the best sister that anyone would have wanted.
I love and miss you very much, Dee
Give Dad and David a hug
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal on Jun. 28, 2020.