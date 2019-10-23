|
Virginia Huckabee Specht Virginia Ross Huckabee Specht, 105, Topeka, Kansas, passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Brookside Senior Living following 10 years of challenges from dementia. We are so grateful for the loving and experienced care she received and the staff friends who were so attentive and loving for the five years she lived there, especially Reisha and Erin.
Her love of family and friends, her devotion to her children's activities, interests and education, and her determination to be honest and do the best she could made her a great role model and a friend to many.
Virginia is survived by her children, George (Diane) Andersen, Hillsboro, Oregon, Elise Cadigan (Glenn) Koski, Rockford, Illinois, Greg (Patty) Huckabee, Arvada, Colorado and George (Susan) Huckabee, Topeka, Kansas. Grandchildren include, Jenni (Andrew) Tiemann, Lake Oswego, Oregon, Kent (Jenny) Lindstrom, St. Louis, Missouri, Matt Cadigan, Chicago, Illinois, Andrew Koski, Mesa Arizona, Travis (Mandy) Huckabee, Denver, Colorado, Christopher (Andrea) Huckabee, Kansas City, Kansas and David (Katie) Huckabee, Topeka. Six great-grandchildren, Matthew and Alyssa, Blake and Zach and Clark and Grant will hear many stories about their great-grandmother.
Virginia's memorial service will be Monday, October 28,
11 a.m. at Grace Episcopal Cathedral. Inurnment will be later at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Topeka.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Topeka South Rotary Club (toward their community service project, Day Care Center for Survivors of Human Trafficking), sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.
Virginia was an awesome woman who lived a wonderful life. To read her full obituary and to leave condolences online, please visit www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
