Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
2801 SW Urish Road
Topeka, KS 66614
(785) 272-7888
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Specht
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Huckabee Specht

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Huckabee Specht Obituary
Virginia Huckabee Specht Virginia Ross Huckabee Specht, 105, Topeka, Kansas, passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Brookside Senior Living following 10 years of challenges from dementia. We are so grateful for the loving and experienced care she received and the staff friends who were so attentive and loving for the five years she lived there, especially Reisha and Erin.

Her love of family and friends, her devotion to her children's activities, interests and education, and her determination to be honest and do the best she could made her a great role model and a friend to many.

Virginia is survived by her children, George (Diane) Andersen, Hillsboro, Oregon, Elise Cadigan (Glenn) Koski, Rockford, Illinois, Greg (Patty) Huckabee, Arvada, Colorado and George (Susan) Huckabee, Topeka, Kansas. Grandchildren include, Jenni (Andrew) Tiemann, Lake Oswego, Oregon, Kent (Jenny) Lindstrom, St. Louis, Missouri, Matt Cadigan, Chicago, Illinois, Andrew Koski, Mesa Arizona, Travis (Mandy) Huckabee, Denver, Colorado, Christopher (Andrea) Huckabee, Kansas City, Kansas and David (Katie) Huckabee, Topeka. Six great-grandchildren, Matthew and Alyssa, Blake and Zach and Clark and Grant will hear many stories about their great-grandmother.

Virginia's memorial service will be Monday, October 28,

11 a.m. at Grace Episcopal Cathedral. Inurnment will be later at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Topeka.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Topeka South Rotary Club (toward their community service project, Day Care Center for Survivors of Human Trafficking), sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.

Virginia was an awesome woman who lived a wonderful life. To read her full obituary and to leave condolences online, please visit www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
Download Now