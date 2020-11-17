1/
Virginia K. (Nolte) Huggins
Virginia K. (Nolte) Huggins, 90, of Sabetha, Kansas died on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the Apostolic Christian Home.

Virginia will lie in state at the Popkess Mortuary Chapel in Sabetha, Kansas on the afternoon of Tuesday, November 17, 2020 until Thursday morning. A Private Family Mass of Christian Burial will be held this week. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Sabetha Community Hospital, or the Apostolic Christian Home, sent in care of Popkess Mortuary, 823 Virginia Street, Sabetha, KS 66534. www.popkessmortuaries.com

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Popkess Mortuary
823 Virginia St
Sabetha, KS 66534
(785) 284-2101
