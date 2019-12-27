Home

Virginia L. Constant Virginia L. Constant passed away on December 21, 2019, at Midland Hospice Care, Topeka, KS at the age of 76 - she was born on February 27, 1943. Many of Virginia's friends and family knew her as Ginny.

Virginia is survived by her husband, Marlin Constant, children Ricky Constant, Kimberly ConstantGershman, Eddie Gershman (son-in-law), Tabetha Roulette and Chauncey Roulette (son-in-law). Virginia and Marlin have ten grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren with two more on the way, and two greatgreat-grandchildren.

Virginia and Marlin were married in Topeka, KS on November 17, 1959, and just celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary.

The family is planning a "Celebration of Life" in the Spring - details will follow. Contributions can be made to Midland Hospice Care.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019
