Virginia Lee (Jacobia) Crai Virginia Lee (Jacobia) Crai passed away peacefully on June 12, 2019 at her home in Topeka, Kansas. She was 71. Virginia was born December 17, 1947, in Kansas, the daughter of Ivan and Margaret Jacobia. She graduated from Auburn High School. Virginia loved to spend time with her children, grandchildren and her great granddaughter.
Virginia is survived by her two children, Michelle Crai of Topeka and Joseph Crai of Topeka; and seven grandchildren, and one great grandchild. Survivors include her sisters as well as many nieces and nephews.
Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Crai; as well as several siblings.
Memorial services will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at True North Church, 5375 SW 7th St. Suite 100, Topeka, Kansas 66606.
