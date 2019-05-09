|
|
Virginia Lee Gnagy Virginia Lee Gnagy, age 92, of Topeka, formerly of Waterville, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019, at Midland Care Hospice in Topeka.
Virginia was born on September 18, 1926, at Frankfort, to Edward R. and Esther B. (Bartram) Mosher. Her mother passed away when she was three years old and was raised by Harry and Clara Hogue of Barnes. Virginia was adopted by the Hogue's as an adult, although they had always considered her their daughter. She had a sister Betty Jean True and three brothers; Harold Mosher, Vernon Mosher and James Mosher.
Virginia graduated from Waterville High School in 1944, and later from Emporia State Teachers College with a degree in Elementary Education. She taught school for 36 years. She married Noel C. "Bud" Gnagy on May 20, 1947. They had two children Barrie and Cheryl.
Bud and Virginia farmed in the Waterville and Barnes area for many years. They moved to Greensburg where they owned and operated the Jayhawk Motel before settling in Topeka. They owned and operated Crest Hardware until retirement. After retirement they moved to Waterville and became active in the Waterville United Methodist Church and community.
Virginia enjoyed knitting and sewing quilts. Her other pastimes included baking, camping, walking, obedience training dogs, taking care of her flowers. She also very much enjoyed baking her grandkids birthday cakes and watching their sports activities.
Survivors include their son Barrie (Carol) Gnagy of Tecumseh, daughter Cheryl (Wayne) Howerton of Topeka, four grandchildren; Ryan Gnagy, Stacy Guffey, Nathan (Laura) Siebert and Lindsey Siebert, two step-grandchildren; Julie (Dan) McElroy, Tony (Kelli) Howerton, five great-grandchildren, six step-great-great grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her parents, husband, a sister and three brothers, and a son in law, Michael J. Siebert.
Viewing is from noon to 8:00 pm, Sunday, at Terry-Christie Funeral Home in Waterville. Funeral services are at 11:00 am, on Monday, May 13, 2019, at the United Methodist Church in Waterville, with Pastor Debby Dick Officiating. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Waterville.
Memorials are suggested to either the Waterville United Methodist Church or Midland Hospice and may be sent in care of Terry-Christie Funeral Home at PO Box 61, Waterville, Kansas 66548.
Condolences may be left at www.terrychristiefuneralhome.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 9 to May 10, 2019