Virginia Lee Shimer Reinking was born in Topeka on March 21, 1926 and passed peacefully on November 25, 2020. She was the oldest of four children born to Bertha Jones Shimer and Emery Shimer. She and her sister Donna Grimes grew up at 219 Tyler with their parents and grandmother. They attended Sumner Elementary, Roosevelt Jr High and Topeka High school. Ginny and Donna spent many summers at Lake Okoboji, Iowa at Aunt Hazel and Uncle Fred's cabin. There they would fish and swim and gather around the piano and sing! One of her favorite songs was Ballin the Jack. She would sing and dance the movements to that song her entire life teaching kids, grandkids and great grandkids. The last time she performed it was last Christmas!
Ginny was off to college at her beloved KU when younger sister Kathy Payne (Jim) was born, followed by little brother Jim (Shirley).
In the second semester of her senior year Ginny was riding the Rapid Transit in Lawrence when she saw a handsome young man who in turn saw her. Ginny and Victor Reinking were married June 19, 1949.
Ginny graduated from KU in 1948 with a BA in Personnel Administration. She was also accepted into the Phi Beta Kappa Honorary Society.
After graduation she got a job at Owens Corning Fiberglass in KC. Following that she worked at the KU Medical School typing dictations for medical students of which one was her husband. Her next job was the private secretary to Dr. E. Gray Diamond in KC.
Vic and Ginny had three children, Alice Swanson (Bob)of Topeka, Steve (Missy) of Neotsu, Oregon, and Annie Wilcox of Topeka.
Ginny was an active housewife and mother. She always had a place in her heart for the Girl Scouts having been one and attending Camp Daisy Hindman in her youth. She was happy to become a leader for both of her daughters' troops planning many activities and camping trips. She was the Kaw Valley Cookie Captain for many years. During cookie time the garage was taken over with cases and cases of cookies!
Family camping with their dear friends and neighbors Frank and Helen Rhodes' was a huge part of her life, whether it was at Council Grove for the weekend or to Wyoming or Canada and back. Each day, three times, she and Helen would cook on the Coleman stove for all 10 of us.
In 1965, she and Vic went to the KC Boat Show just for fun! After finding a boat that they thought would be just right, they decided to wait and talk it over a little more. So after a martini at a local restaurant they went back and bought the Evenrude Sweet 16 that the family still owns and which provided summer after summer of boating fun for three generations!
Ginny belonged to and served in several organizations such as PEO Chapter DF, Ladies Circle at Crestview Methodist Church, Medical Auxiliary, Doctors Day Shows, three different bridge clubs and Girl Scouts.
In December 2004 Vic passed away. Ginny remained at home on Holly Lane, a house that holds countless memories for all of her grandchildren.
At the age of 81 she married Dr. Bill Martin whom she had known from the Medical Society functions, but got reacquainted at exercise class at Rebound. Before they were married they were invited to the wedding of Bill's granddaughter. Bill made the hotel arrangements but Ginny said she couldn't stay with him if they weren't married. This called for quick plans for a large family wedding. These two enjoyed each other for over 8 years and did quite a bit of traveling together.
Family was the golden thread that held Ginny's world together. She was blessed with seven grandchildren: Britt Trier, Casey Burdiek, Cooper Swanson, Jason, Justin , and Nick Reinking and Atticus Wilcox; and 12 great grandchildren: Ally, Ben, Harper and Reese Trier, Lincoln and Cole Reinking, Tyson, Maddi and Morgan Reinking, Nora, Eli and Carter Burdiek.
When anyone would stop by Ginny's home for a visit or following a family event, upon leaving, she would stand at the door waving until the last loved one was out of sight. So with that said, we are all waving a blessed farewell until we meet again!
We can't say enough about the caring staff at Aldersgate especially in the Elmhurst wing. Their love and compassion for these residents is remarkable.
Ginny will lie in state from 10am until 3pm Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Penwell-Gabel Funeral Home. Private services will be held with burial at Mount Hope Cemetery.