Virginia Mae (Bryson) Miller Hays Clarksdale, MS - Virginia Mae Bryson Miller Hays, 81, an Accountant at Standard Industrial, died Monday, June 24, 2019 at home. Visitation is Saturday, June 29, 2019, 2:00-4:00 PM at Meredith-Nowell Funeral Home in Clarksdale, MS. Meredith-Nowell Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Mrs. Hays married Terry Hays formally of Topeka, Kansas on April 11, 1956 in Danielson, Connecticut while he was in Navy Air Crew Training. She spent any available time traveling the US with her husband on business and pleasure trips. She enjoyed meeting friends, seeing the wonders of our country, reading, watching old westerns, riding in her sports car and spending time at her home in Harrison, AR.
Survivors include her husband of sixty-three years, Terry Hays of Clarksdale; sons Steven Hays of Clarksdale, Vance Hays of Desoto Lake; Daughter Diane Stubbs (John) of Clarksdale; brother Virgil Miller, Jr. (Dawn) of Mountain Home, AR; sisters Beverley Clark of Burlingame, KA, Dixie Barber of California; aunt Janet Cornellier of Adams, MA; seven grandchildren John Hays (Candice), Quentin Stubbs (Courtney), Sean Stubbs (Kristen), Daniel Hays (Britney), Bryson Hays Stubbs, Tyler Hays, Cameron Stubbs; eight great-grandchildren Layne Hays, Jackson Hays, Griffin Hays, Keaton Hays, Ava Stubbs, Emerson Stubbs, Ethan Stubbs and Kate Eliot Stubbs.
Preceded in death by her parents Earl Bryson, Virgil and Kathlyn Swope Miller; brother Richard Miller.
Memorials may be sent to the or St. Jude.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 27 to June 28, 2019