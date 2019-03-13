Home

Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
245 NW Independence
Topeka, KS 66608
(785) 234-5850
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
245 NW Independence
Topeka, KS 66608
Virginia (Massey) Norland Obituary
Virginia (Massey) Norland Virginia Massey Norland, 96, Topeka, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019 at Midland Hospice. She was born May 5, 1922, the daughter of Walter and Margaret Reich. She was married to Harold "Bud" Massey in 1941, they later divorced. In 1973, she married Seymore Norland, he preceded her in death.

Survivors include a daughter, Judy Massey, Topeka; sons, Harold "Tom" Massey, St. Mary's, Paul Dean Massey, Topeka; 14 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; 21 great-great grandchildren; honorary grandson, Tommy Jobe and many friends who all called her grandma.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Carol Hicks and sons, Bill Massey, Fred Massey and Mike Massey.

Virginia worked at the YMCA in Topeka 21 years and the YMCA in Kansas City for 10 years.

A life well spent, she loved her family and friends, playing Bingo, her bingo family, playing cards and watching the KC Royals & Chiefs games.

A celebration of life will be 2pm Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions. A reception will follow at Parker-Price Reception Center. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to or Midland Hospice. To share a message with Virginia's family, visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019
