Virginia Pringle Carbondale--Virginia Neil Pringle, 96, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Midland Hospice House in Topeka, Kansas. She was born on January 15, 1924 in Topeka, Kansas, the daughter of George and Violet Belknap Neil.
Virginia grew up in Topeka, had lived in Burlington before moving to Carbondale ten years ago.
Virginia was a homemaker and had worked as a bookkeeper for the Wakarusa Elevator and her husband's gas stations. She was a member of the Eastern Star for over 70 years at Wakarusa, Burlington, LeRoy and Carbondale, she was a 4-H volunteer, member of the K-State Extension, New Strawn Library and the Burlington Methodist Church and the Wakarusa Presbyterian Church.
On June 7, 1940, Virginia was married to Gilbert John Pringle in Topeka, Kansas.
Virginia was preceded in death by her husband Gilbert on June 4, 1989; by her parents and a sister, Gloria.
Virginia is survived by her son, John (June) Pringle of Georgia; her two daughters, Julia Ruble of Wichita and Jane Zerr of St. Louis, Missouri; her seven grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Virginia will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, June 17 at the Feltner Funeral Chapel in Lyndon. The family will receive friends from 10:00am until service time. Burial will be in the Shawnee Center Cemetery at Wakarusa. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wakarusa Presbyterian Church or the E.L.M. (Eastern Star, Lion's and Masonic Building in Carbondale), sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Avenue, Lyndon, KS. 66451. Online condolences for her family may be left at feltnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.