Virginia "Marie" (Ostrander) Rogers Virginia Marie Rogers, 101, Topeka, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020. She was born November 11, 1918, in Elmont, Kansas, the daughter of Ed and Athea Blanche (Jackson) Ostrander. Virginia was employed by Adams Printing in Topeka and later Ives Print Shop. She was in the printing industry for 15 years, retiring in 1973. She was a member of the Elmont United Methodist Church and United Methodist Women.
On May 7, 1938, she married Vernon Jay Rogers in Lawrence, Kansas. He preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her children, Jimmy E. Rogers, Keith Rogers, and Juanita (Rogers) Manis; siblings Johnny Ostrander, Charles Ostrander, Pete Ostrander, Everett Ostrander, Bill Ostrander, Lloyd Ostrander, Don Ostrander, and Thelma Lister.
Survivors include her son, Vernon "Lee" Rogers (Suzette); two brothers, Gene Ostrander, and Ivan Ostrander; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved being with her family. Family gatherings during the 4th of July and Thanksgiving were always celebrated. Marie and Vernon loved camping and fishing and went as often as possible. She enjoyed flowers, gardening, as well as cooking and canning the vegetables she raised in her garden.
Due to the current environment surrounding COVID-19, services will be private. Burial will be at Half-Day Cemetery in Elmont. Memorial contributions may be made to Elmont United Methodist Church c/o Parker-Price Funeral Home, 245 NW Independence Ave, Topeka, KS 66608. To leave a message for Marie's family, please visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020