Virginia "Ginny" (Clark) Staton Virginia (Ginny) Clark-Staton, b. Nov 26, 1939 in Topeka KS, left life on the morning of April 16, 2019 in the company of her surviving children. She was oldest of five children of Chester B. and Jeanne H. (nee Overby) Clark, both of Topeka. Ginny graduated from Topeka High in 1957, and soon married Thomas D. Troughton, Jr. (Don) of Wetmore, Ks. on Sept. 7 that same year. Together they had four children, Thomas D. III (Tom), Richard, James (Jim) and Traci. Following her divorce from Don she married her childhood sweetheart, Morgan (Steve) Staton, in 1974. They, too, later divorced.
In addition to raising four children, Ginny worked selling Avon products, as a Realtor, and for many years as a federal legal and administrative assistant for the FAA and Army Corps of Engineers. For a time she also served as an YN1 in the Naval Reserve.
Ginny is survived by her two youngest children, Jim and Traci, grand-children Skyler, Gwen, Ashley, India, and Trinity, two younger siblings, Jim Clark and Patricia Marie Clark, her lifelong friend, Betty Leigh West, close friends Eric Page, Raymond Ludwig, Sharon and Vernon Buschbom, several nieces, nephews, cousins and other friends, many dating back before high school. She was preceded in death by both parents, siblings Richard Clark and Bonnie Perry, and her two oldest sons, Tom (d. Dec. 28, 2018) and Richard (d. Feb. 8, 2019).
Ginny will be fondly remembered for determination and willpower, generous nature and love of family. She loved to cook and enjoyed hosting gatherings, both large and small, especially during the holidays. She also enjoyed reading mysteries, Jayhawk basketball, growing roses, estate auctions, refinishing antiques and spoiling her cats. She made a welcome home and will be missed.
At her request Ginny was cremated and no memorial service is planned. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to , the A.S.P.C.A, or other worthy cause in her remembrance.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019