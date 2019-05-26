Home

Virginia Sumner (Hollister) Diehl

Virginia Sumner (Hollister) Diehl Obituary
Virginia (Hollister) Sumner Diehl Virginia Hollister Sumner Diehl, 80, Osage City, decided to wave goodbye on Friday, May 24, 2019 to her Branson, MO friends, camping friends, and all of her family as she has gone to a much happier place to be with her Lord and Savior, family members, and many friends. Graveside services will be 10:30am, Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the Maple Grove Cemetery, Lecompton. Visitation will be 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions. To read the full obituary or leave a message for Virginia's family, please visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 26 to May 27, 2019
