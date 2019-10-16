|
Vitora Louise "Tootie" Hodges Vitora Louise "Tootie" Hodges, 84, passed away on October 9, 2019, in Pittsburg, Kansas. She was born June 10, 1935 in Peckham, Oklahoma. Her family nicknamed her "Tootie", and all her many friends know her by this name. Tootie graduated high school in Newkirk OK, and in 1954 married Ray Hodges.
Tootie and Ray moved to Topeka in 1966. Both were accomplished bowlers and avid bridge players. Tootie worked for the Kansas East Conference of the Methodist Church for many years.
Tootie moved to Pittsburg, Kansas in 2012 after Ray's death, and lived with her daughter and son-in-law Susan and Bob Laushman since 2016. The family extends thanks to her Pittsburg doctors for their compassionate care, and to her nieces Lynette Glass of Colorado Springs, CO and Marsha Marks of West Valley, UT, for their love and support.
Tootie is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, sisters Kathleen Rozell and Colleen Goulden, and brother Kenneth Koenke. She is survived by her daughters Cindy (Bryan) Yenter of Carmen, Idaho and Susan (Bob) Laushman of Pittsburg, Kansas, brothers Claude Koenke of Newkirk, OK, and Carroll Koenke of Forks, WA, cousin Bob Sallee of Coffeyville, KS, seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and a large extended family.
Graveside services will be held in Newkirk, Oklahoma at a later date. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St, Pittsburg, KS 66762.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019