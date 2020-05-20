|
|
Vivian L. (Schafer) Akin Vivian L. (Schafer) Akin, 91, of Topeka, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020.
She was born May 12, 1929, in Vermillion, Kansas, the daughter of Raymond and Lula (Ballard) Schafer. She graduated from Vermillion High School in 1947.
Vivian was a homemaker and also owned and operated the Winifred Grain Company with her husband, Lenard Akin for 25 years.
Vivian was known for her love for the Lord and was an active member of Winifred Baptist Church. After moving to Topeka, she attended South Knollwood Baptist Church, Topeka.
Vivian married Lenard D. Akin, Jr. on July 27, 1947 in Vermillion, KS. He preceded her in death on June 5, 2014. Other survivors include four children, Danny (Lorene) Akin, Meriden, KS, Janell (Robert) Wullschleger, Harlan, IA, Joan (Dan) Buchholz, Orlando, FL and Bruce (Tami) Akin, Topeka; nine grandchildren, Jennifer (Victor) Eubanks, Janessa (Ryan) Meckfessel, Paul Wullschleger, Rachel (Robert) Christensen, Kelli Buchholz, Joshua Buchholz, Amanda (Josh) Folkerts, Kelsey Akin and Makayla Akin; seven great-grandchildren, Jenna Eubanks, Victoria Eubanks, Rebekah Christensen, Reghan Christensen, Renae Christensen, Kaylene Meckfessel and Myla Meckfessel; sister, Miriam Long, Topeka; and several special nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, an infant daughter, Jeanne Ann Akin in 1953.
Vivian enjoyed flowers, baking, sewing, being a homemaker, riding horses and gardening. She was known for her sweet smile and kind spirit. She was very proud of her family especially her grandchildren.
Vivian will lie in state after 3:00 p.m., Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Dove Cremations and Funerals - Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka 66610, where the family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A funeral ceremony will be 2:30 p.m., Friday, May 22, 2020 at the South Knollwood Baptist Church, 1813 SW 29th St, Topeka, KS 66611. Interment will follow at 5:00 p.m. at Vermillion Cemetery, Vermillion, KS. Due to Covid-19 social distancing is required and those in attendance are requested to provide their own masks. Memorial contributions may be made to South Knollwood Baptist Church, 1813 S.W. 29th Topeka, KS 66611. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit
www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 20 to May 21, 2020