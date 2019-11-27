|
Vivian Lucille (Brawner) Pitts Vivian Lucille (Brawner) Pitts, 93, Topeka, Kansas went to be with her Savior on November 24, 2019. Vivian was born in Wynne, Arkansas to MacCallister Bradford and Willie Ethyl (Kerr) Brawner on October 2, 1926. Vivian lived most of her life in Wynne but moved to Topeka in 2000 to be near her daughter Kathy and her family.
Vivian married Dallas Lafette Pitts on January 19, 1946. Her husband, parents and nine brothers and sisters proceeded her in death. She is survived by her daughter Kathy Ellen (Dennis) Slimmer of Topeka, her grand-daughter Dallas McKenzie (Travis) Brown of Olathe, Kansas, a brother, Howard Clifton Brawner of Piermont, New York and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church of Topeka on Saturday November 30th at 9:30 a.m. Visitation will follow the service at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 3033 SW MacVicar, Topeka, Kansas 66611. For full obituary go to: www.midwestcremationsociety.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019