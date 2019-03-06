|
|
Vonda Kay Bartley Vonda Kay Bartley, 53, of Topeka, passed away on March 2, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town Chapel, 1321 SW 10th Avenue, Topeka. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
Inurnment will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Memorial Park Cemetery, 6th & Gage.
To view a complete obituary and to leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019