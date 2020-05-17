|
|
Vonita D. "Bonnie" Hudson Vonita "Bonnie" Darlyne Hudson, 81, of Topeka passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 at her home.
Bonnie was born May 8, 1939 in Leavenworth, Kansas the daughter of Henry Glenn and Frankie (White) Brune. She was the fifth of eight children. Bonnie grew up around Jarbalo, Kansas and attended Jarbalo schools. She later went back to school and graduated in 1969 from Riley County High School. She attended classes while her young children were also in school.
Bonnie worked in retail over the years. She retired from Jostens as a layout technician. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Riley, Kansas. Bonnie enjoyed crocheting and reading before her battle with dementia took those away from her.
Bonnie was married to Gary Lee Hudson, Sr. on November 10, 1956 at their minister's house. They were married for over 63 years; he survives.
Other survivors include her daughters, Vicky Welch of Topeka, KS, Cindy (Mel) Jones of Manhattan, KS and Jennifer (Chris) Oppliger of Overland Park, KS.; daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Hudson of Wichita, KS; 12 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; her sister, Mary Jennings of Leavenworth; sisters-in-law, Linda Jones of Topeka and Margie Brune of Leavenworth, KS; and many nieces and nephews.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her sons, Gary Hudson, Jr. and Benjamin Hudson.
A celebration of Bonnie's life will be held at Davidson Funeral Home, 1035 N. Kansas Avenue in Topeka on Saturday, May 23rd with a family visitation being held from 2:00-4:00 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to Midland Hospice, 200 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka, Kansas 66606. davidsonfuneral.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 17 to May 18, 2020