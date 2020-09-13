Winfred Joe Mullins, 80, Topeka, Kansas, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020.
Joe was born May 19, 1940, the son of Lawrence and Ruby Mullins. He joined the United States Air Force at 17, served two years in Vietnam, and retired at 37. After the Air Force, Joe went to work for Goodyear Tire for 20 years. He married Marlene Lober in Las Vegas, Nevada, in 1991.
Joe is survived by his wife, Marlene; children, Temple Connery, Kevin Safarik (Amy), Kimberly McBratney (Matthew) and Kelli Proehl (Jon); and nine grandchildren.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Mount Hope Cemetery, 4700 SW 17th Street, Topeka KS 66604.
Due to COVID-19, masks and social distance are required.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
or Midland Care Hospice, sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614. Condolences may be sent online to www.kevinbrennanfamily.com
.