1/
W. Paul Degener
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share W.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Major W. Paul Degener, age 87, of Topeka passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka. Funeral services will be Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. He will lie in state Friday afternoon from 1:00 - 5:00 p.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour before services from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. also at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the North Topeka Baptist Church and sent in care of the Davidson Funeral Home. Private inurment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Services will be streamed live on Davidson Funeral Home & Cremation facebook page. davidsonfuneral.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
(785) 233-4088
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved