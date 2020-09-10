Major W. Paul Degener, age 87, of Topeka passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka. Funeral services will be Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. He will lie in state Friday afternoon from 1:00 - 5:00 p.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour before services from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. also at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the North Topeka Baptist Church and sent in care of the Davidson Funeral Home. Private inurment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Services will be streamed live on Davidson Funeral Home & Cremation facebook page. davidsonfuneral.com
