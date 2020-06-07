W. Robert "Bob" Alderson Jr., 80, of Topeka, passed away at the House at Midland Care on Friday, June 5, 2020 from a cerebral hemorrhage.
He married Ruth (Hoagland) Alderson in Prairie Village, Kansas on November 13, 1971. She survives. He is also survived by two daughters; B.J. Mays and her husband Brian, and Stephanie Switzky and her husband Drew and two granddaughters, Brynna and Brooklyn Mays all of Topeka; three brothers, Alan Alderson and wife Gail of Topeka, Rusty Alderson and wife Berna of Cedar Park, TX, Ross Reninger of Roeland Park, KS, step-mom Peggy Alderson of Overland Park, KS and his devoted dogs, Abby and Zeva.
Greet the family at a carside visitation in the parking lot of First Christian Church (1880 Gage Blvd) on Thursday, June 11 from 5-7 pm. Look for traffic directors. Dress in KU or Royals gear. There will be a digital Celebration of Life posted to the Brennan-Mathena website later this week.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the First Christian Church of Topeka, Disciples Center at Camp Tawakoni or to the Topeka Jazz Workshop and sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66603.
Online condolences and fond memories may be left at www.brennanmathenafh.com. A complete obituary may be viewed at our website. W. Robert W. Robert "Bob" Bob Alderson Alderson
Online condolences and fond memories may be left at www.brennanmathenafh.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.