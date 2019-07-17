Home

Wade I. Mayhew Emmett-Wade I. Mayhew, 62, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019 at a Topeka Hospital.

Graveside funeral services will be at 4:00 P.M. Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the St. Clere Cemetery following a visitation that starts at 3:00 at Piper Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Wade's name and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple Street, St. Marys, Kansas 66536. To leave online condolences go to www.piperfuneralhome.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 17 to July 18, 2019
