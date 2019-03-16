|
Waldean Frederick Miller Waldean F. Miller, age 85 of Tecumseh, KS passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Prairie Wind Senior Living in Berryton. Waldean was born December 29, 1933 on the family farm, north of Logan, Kansas the son of Fred and Alma Radloff Miller. He graduated from Logan High School in 1952. Waldean married Janet Peugh May 30, 1953 in Logan. She preceded him in death July 21, 1986. Waldean attended the Tecumseh United Methodist Church and later the Berryton United Methodist Church. Waldean worked at the Topeka Post Office as a clerk and later manager of Customer Service for eastern Kansas and finally retiring as the Postmaster of the Tecumseh Post Office. He also owned and operated H&M Egg Service. He drove a school bus for Shawnee Heights School district #450 for several years. He also mowed several residential and commercial properties throughout Topeka and the area for over 50 years. Waldean was preceded in death by a brother, Arden Miller and a sister, Norma Holloway. Waldean is survived by three sons, Mitch (Fran) Miller of Topeka, Mike Miller of Topeka and Marshall (Linda) Miller of Berryton; two granddaughters, Breanna (Ryan) Wiebe and Chelsie (Craig) Riordan and four great grandchildren, Ava, Aryn, Cohen and Carson; sister-in-law's, Ginny (Jerry) Schoeller of Topeka and Patty Miller of Austin, TX and brother-in-law, Alan (Connie) Peugh of Pleasanton, CA. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and a lot of great friends.Funeral services will be Friday, March 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Berryton United Methodist Church, 7010 SE Berryton Road, Berryton, KS 66409. He will lie in state Thursday, March 21st from noon - 8:00 p.m. with visitation from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home, 1035 N. Kansas Ave. Topeka. The family is asking everyone to wear their favorite jeans and flannel/plaid shirts to the service. Interment will be at the Bethel Cemetery in Tecumseh. Memorial contributions may be made to the Tecumseh United Methodist Church, Berryton United Methodist Church or the Helping Hands Humane Shelter and sent in care of the Davidson Funeral Home. davidsonfuneral.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019