Wally Schrempp Wally Died!
Wally Wayne Schrempp, 70, Maple Hill, Kansas, died Sunday, March 15, 2020.
Wally was born July 6, 1949, in Colorado, the son of Donald and Clara Ellis Schrempp. He graduated from Topeka High School in 1967. He married Cheryl Oliver in Topeka in 1974. Wally was a general contractor for LF Miller Construction before he started WW Schrempp Construction. He enjoyed collecting old cars and motorcycles, playing golf, and loved fishing with his grandsons.
Wally is survived by his wife, Cheryl; son, Randy Schrempp (Kelsey); grandsons, Kason and Kolin; and sister, Mindee Reece. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Jerry and John Schrempp.
Due to current circumstances services are private. Inurnment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wally Schrempp Family, to be designated at a later date, sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.
Condolences may be sent online to
www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020