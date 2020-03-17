Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
2801 SW Urish Road
Topeka, KS 66614
(785) 272-7888
Resources
More Obituaries for Wally Schrempp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wally Schrempp


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wally Schrempp Obituary
Wally Schrempp Wally Died!

Wally Wayne Schrempp, 70, Maple Hill, Kansas, died Sunday, March 15, 2020.

Wally was born July 6, 1949, in Colorado, the son of Donald and Clara Ellis Schrempp. He graduated from Topeka High School in 1967. He married Cheryl Oliver in Topeka in 1974. Wally was a general contractor for LF Miller Construction before he started WW Schrempp Construction. He enjoyed collecting old cars and motorcycles, playing golf, and loved fishing with his grandsons.

Wally is survived by his wife, Cheryl; son, Randy Schrempp (Kelsey); grandsons, Kason and Kolin; and sister, Mindee Reece. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Jerry and John Schrempp.

Due to current circumstances services are private. Inurnment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wally Schrempp Family, to be designated at a later date, sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.

Condolences may be sent online to

www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wally's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -