Walter A. "Bubba" Junod

Walter A. "Bubba" Junod Obituary
Walter A. "Bubba" Junod Walter Amos "Bubba" Junod, 67, of Soldier, KS, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Stormont Vail Hospital.

Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. Burial will follow in the Soldier Cemetery. Family will greet friends from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the Walter Junod Memorial Fund (to be designated to the Corning Ballfield) c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. www.mercerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019
