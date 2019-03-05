|
|
Walter A. "Bubba" Junod Walter Amos "Bubba" Junod, 67, of Soldier, KS, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Stormont Vail Hospital.
Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. Burial will follow in the Soldier Cemetery. Family will greet friends from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the Walter Junod Memorial Fund (to be designated to the Corning Ballfield) c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. www.mercerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019