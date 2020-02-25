Home

Walter E. Seastrom Walter E. Seastrom, 90, Topeka, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020 at a local care center.

Walt married Joan Marie Walter on May 15, 1955 in Eskridge. She survives. Other survivors include their children, James Seastrom, Jeff (Vickie) Seastrom, Kim (Ed) Gillaspie; 7 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Neva Morris, Marge Prescott, and Naomi Tucker.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
