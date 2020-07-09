1/
Walter G. Harvey
Walter G. Harvey, 88, of Topeka, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

He was born May 14, 1932, in Charlotte County, Virginia, the son of Thomas and Essie (St. John) Harvey.

He served in the United State Air Force from 1950-1970, serving in the Korean Conflict and Vietnam War, where he was awarded the Purple Heart. He retired as Tech Sergeant.

After retiring from the Air Force, Walter was employed by the United States Postal Service for 23 years, retiring as Plant Manager in 1993.

Walter married Rosa Harvey on August 27, 1954 in Salina, Kansas. She preceded him in death on August 24, 2018.

Survivors include sons, Jerry (Bobbi) Harvey and Mark (Debi) Harvey; Sister, Lois Hux; Grandchildren, Janet (Amy) Duffer-Harvey, Ron Webb, Melanie Downie, Joey (Lindsey) Webb, Amber (Hugh) Renyer, Rachel (Jason) Hutchison, Amanda Harvey, Caleb (Diana) Harvey; 26 great grandchildren, one great great grandchild, and numerous extended family.

He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas E. Harvey, mother, Essie B. Harvey; eleven siblings, and one grandson, Nathan Harvey.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Parker-Price Funeral Home. A Private Graveside Service will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com



Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
