Walter Gerald Martin Walter Gerald Martin, 84, Overbrook, Kansas passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the Brookside Retirement Community.
He was born March 15, 1935 at Ottawa, Kansas, the son of Noah and Dora (O'Brien) Martin. He graduated from Overbrook High School in 1955.
Walt was a lifelong resident of Overbrook as well as a longtime business owner. He served his community in several ways over the years. Walt was a member of the volunteer fire department for many years. County fair time, he could be found pulling a float in the parade. Friday nights for over 30 years, one could see Walt "running the chains" at the high school football game or keeping score at the basketball games. One of the biggest and lasting ways he served was as Scoutmaster of Troop 112. Many stories have been told of scout camping adventures and cookouts. Walt was always up for a good game of cards or dominoes in his spare time.
July 26, 1971, Walt married Patricia Ann Hobbs, they had 48 wonderful years. She survives at the home.
Together they raised a blended family of eight children, Stuart (Susan) Martin Omaha, NE; Peggy (Steve) Smith, Overbrook, KS; Julia Downs, Dallas, TX; Alan Martin, Lee's Summit, MO; Danny Sowers, Gate, OK; Lloyd (Kathy) Sowers, Burlingame, KS; Alva (Donna) Sowers, Overbrook, KS; David (Cathy) Sowers, Overbrook, KS. Walt has 20 grandchildren many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins that loved him. In addition, Walt is survived by two sisters, Kathleen Love, Cameron, MO and Martha Howey, Henderson, NV.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Dale Martin, Noah Martin and a sister, Deloris Martin.
Walt was cremated. A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the Overbrook United Methodist Church, Overbrook, KS. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lyndon Help House and sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019