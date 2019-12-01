|
Walter L. Lister Walter L. Lister, 65, of Topeka, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019 at a Kansas City, Kansas hospital.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Grace Baptist Church. Private inurnment will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Grace Baptist Church, 1110 N.E. Michigan Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66616.
Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.
To view Walter's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019