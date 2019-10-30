|
|
Walter Mervin Holmes Walter Mervin Holmes, 85, of Topeka, Kansas passed away peacefully under a prayer blanket
in hospice, on October 27, 2019.
Walter was born August 12, 1934, in Coffeyville, Kansas. The son of George Emery
and Pauline (Beck) Holmes.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Janice Joan Holmes as well as brothers & sisters: Roland Holmes, Dorothy Barthomew, Gerald Holmes, Richard Holmes, and Irene Ward. Walter is survived by his sister Ruth Cease, brother Derrald Holmes, his children, Melinda (John) Hanson, Nancy (Andy) DeWitt, Laura (Harlan) Parker, Joseph (Ann) Holmes, six grandchildren, James (Lauren) DeWitt, Drew (Michelle) Hanson, Martin (Mandy) DeWitt, Dylan Parker, Joseph Holmes, Christian Parker and his great grandchildren Emma DeWitt, Linden DeWitt, twins Henric and Greta DeWitt.
Mr. Holmes will lie in state at the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. where the family will receive friends from 4:00 until 5:30 p.m. A funeral is scheduled for 11:00 am on November 1, 2019 at Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, Topeka, KS. Burial will follow at Mt Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, you may send donations to Colmery-O'Neil VA Medical Center Activity Fund or Multiple Sclerosis Association in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66603.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019