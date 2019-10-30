Topeka Capital-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
800 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
(785) 354-7706
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Holmes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Mervin Holmes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter Mervin Holmes Obituary
Walter Mervin Holmes Walter Mervin Holmes, 85, of Topeka, Kansas passed away peacefully under a prayer blanket

in hospice, on October 27, 2019.

Walter was born August 12, 1934, in Coffeyville, Kansas. The son of George Emery

and Pauline (Beck) Holmes.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Janice Joan Holmes as well as brothers & sisters: Roland Holmes, Dorothy Barthomew, Gerald Holmes, Richard Holmes, and Irene Ward. Walter is survived by his sister Ruth Cease, brother Derrald Holmes, his children, Melinda (John) Hanson, Nancy (Andy) DeWitt, Laura (Harlan) Parker, Joseph (Ann) Holmes, six grandchildren, James (Lauren) DeWitt, Drew (Michelle) Hanson, Martin (Mandy) DeWitt, Dylan Parker, Joseph Holmes, Christian Parker and his great grandchildren Emma DeWitt, Linden DeWitt, twins Henric and Greta DeWitt.

Mr. Holmes will lie in state at the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. where the family will receive friends from 4:00 until 5:30 p.m. A funeral is scheduled for 11:00 am on November 1, 2019 at Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, Topeka, KS. Burial will follow at Mt Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, you may send donations to Colmery-O'Neil VA Medical Center Activity Fund or Multiple Sclerosis Association in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66603.

logo

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
Download Now