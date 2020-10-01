Walter Meyer

Walter Joseph Meyer, 103, Topeka, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at the House at Midland Care.Walter was born July 28, 1917, in Sabetha, Kansas, to John and Viola Winterscheidt Meyer. He graduated from Fairview High School in 1939, where he was a good athlete whose relay team held a track record for many years. He farmed until 1957 when the family moved to Holton and he was employed by Goodyear.On April 16, 1941, Walter and Estelle Honeyman were united in marriage, enjoying 35 years of marriage until her death on August 17, 1976. Their survivors include their children, Judy McGrath (Jim) Topeka, Betty Sahagun (John) Fort Worth TX, Linda Arnold (Richard) Holton KS, Darrel Meyer (Cindy) Mayetta KS, Jim Meyer (Colleen) Rossville KS, Sally Frey, Napa CA, and Connie Sterbenz (Doug) Topeka; 20 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren. Walter was preceded in death by a grandson, Marc Sahagun, great-granddaughter, Parker Monhollon and siblings, Helen Grieveldinger, Albert, Augustine, Bernard, infant brothers, Clarence and Leo, and his son-in-law, Dan Frey.On June 3, 1977, Walter and Alvina Schmidt Boldt were married. They enjoyed 35 years of marriage until her death on October 31, 2012. Survivors include her children, Rhonda Lambrecht (Rich), Cheryl Lambrecht (Rob), Douglas Boldt (Kathryn), Craig Boldt; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and one great-grandchild. They were preceded in death by her sons, Bradley and Alan Boldt and great-granddaughter, Makayla.Walter was a founding member of Christ the King Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He remained active his entire life. Walter volunteered for Let's Help. He participated in the Senior Olympics, played cards, bowled in leagues into his late 90s when he still achieved a 150 average, pitched horseshoes in his 100th year and drove to the DMV to renew his driver's license at age 100.Mr. Meyer will lie in state from 4 until 6 p.m. today, Oct. 1, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614. Masks and social distancing are required. Due to the pandemic, Walter's family will not be present.The rosary will be prayed at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Fidelity KS, where Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11. Burial will be in St. Augustine Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, masks are required.In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Multiple Sclerosis Society or to Midland Care Hospice, sent in care of the funeral home.Condolences may be sent online to