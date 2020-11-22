Walter R. Shy left this earth on August 26, 2020 to go to the big yard sale in the sky! He passed away from cancer at his home in Cañon City, CO. He was born on April 2, 1932 in Topeka, KS to Michael W. and Paula H. (Heidel) Shy.



After graduating from Seaman High School Walter joined the U.S. Army. He served in Korea. Upon return he obtained his plumbing license. In 1957 he placed 2nd at the International Plumbing Apprentice competition held at Purdue University. Walter went on to own and operate Triumph, Honda and Suzuki motorcycle dealerships in Topeka, Manhattan and Junction City. In 1981 Walter sold his interest in the motorcycle business and moved to Cañon City, Colorado. There he bought, repaired and sold a wide variety of items. In 1988 he opened Walt's Used Appliances where he bought, repaired, sold and delivered used appliances until he retired in 2006.



In retirement he enjoyed walking the river walk where the Arkansas River runs through Cañon City. With his friendly banter he made new friends with everyone he met on the walk. Walter never missed a weekend of yard sales with his friends and made a humorous sport out of haggling for the best deal. He enjoyed local restaurants and would perplex the wait staff with his customary order, "a plate of food please". He left details of the meal up to the waitress. When the food arrived, he summoned the waitress back to the table before taking a bite to ask "Are you sure this is what I ordered?" This could yield any variety of replies, which was half the fun of his game. There was never a dull moment around Walt. He found fun in simple pleasures.



Walter leaves behind his sister Mildred Currence of Topeka, KS and six nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Raymond Shy, sister Lillian Raynor and two nephews. His ashes will rest at Rochester Cemetery.



